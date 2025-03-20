iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,806 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $88,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,933.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,903,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,083.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,820,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,493 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,842,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,952,000 after acquiring an additional 614,400 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 307,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,220,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,820,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.46. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.59 and a 12-month high of $80.37.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.