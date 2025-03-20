iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,806 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $88,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,933.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,903,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,083.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,820,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,493 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,842,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,952,000 after acquiring an additional 614,400 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 307,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,220,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,820,000.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSEARCA HYG opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.46. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.59 and a 12-month high of $80.37.
About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.
