Settian Capital LP Sells 900 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Settian Capital LP lowered its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Fair Isaac accounts for approximately 1.6% of Settian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Settian Capital LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,088.15.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,874.47 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,838.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,984.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $76,026,643.74. The trade was a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,241 shares of company stock worth $18,186,184 in the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

