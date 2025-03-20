Strategic Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,287 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Strategic Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 92,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 289,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,961 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.24. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

