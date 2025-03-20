Viawealth LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Viawealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in LKQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,977,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $478,150,000 after purchasing an additional 33,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,051,000 after purchasing an additional 134,176 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,406,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,609,000 after buying an additional 833,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,542,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,330,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,020,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,346,000 after buying an additional 411,390 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

LKQ Stock Down 1.6 %

LKQ opened at $41.55 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,352,356.68. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,300 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.