Maestria Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Maestria Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 189,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,614,000. Shift4 Payments comprises about 7.8% of Maestria Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 50.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,883,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,250,000 after buying an additional 1,980,940 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,098,000 after acquiring an additional 242,179 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,455,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,921,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 41.9% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 492,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,666,000 after purchasing an additional 145,444 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,094,317.56. This represents a 5.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,287,295.20. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,695 shares of company stock worth $1,097,380. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $88.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James raised Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.30.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

