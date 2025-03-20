Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 93 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,181,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $565.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $608.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.07. The company has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $478.25 and a 12-month high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

