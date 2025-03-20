Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Sells 98 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,100.31.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,252.20. This represents a 28.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. The trade was a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $843.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $979.74 and a 200 day moving average of $984.61. The company has a market capitalization of $173.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.51, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

