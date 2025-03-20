Certus Wealth Management LLC Sells 454 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Certus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for 1.7% of Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 208,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,677,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 48.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $146.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.23 and a 200 day moving average of $156.29. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $124.32 and a 12 month high of $167.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

