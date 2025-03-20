Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,966,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 116,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $62.98 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $55.27 and a one year high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average is $60.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

