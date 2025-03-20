VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,401,000. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6,022.9% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 677,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 666,799 shares during the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,267,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,660,000. Finally, Timonier Family Office LTD. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,792,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

