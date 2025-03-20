Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,332 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,332 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 50.0% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $95.21 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $84.35 and a 52 week high of $125.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.70 and its 200-day moving average is $96.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.34.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. Equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.39%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

