Stokes Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,593,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $262.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $259.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.18 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

