MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Upgraded at B. Riley

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for MasTec’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.07.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $125.97 on Tuesday. MasTec has a 1 year low of $82.29 and a 1 year high of $166.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in MasTec by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $3,036,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in MasTec by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

