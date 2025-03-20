OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Invests $144,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $84.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.58.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
