Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) CEO Mina Kim Sells 17,986 Shares

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) CEO Mina Kim sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $49,281.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 671,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,603.22. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. Acelyrin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SLRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Acelyrin from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acelyrin by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 388,631 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 81.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 273,604 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Acelyrin by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 212,758 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

