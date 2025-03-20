Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD) Upgraded at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SFD. BNP Paribas began coverage on Smithfield Foods in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Smithfield Foods in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Smithfield Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Smithfield Foods in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Smithfield Foods in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smithfield Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFD
Smithfield Foods Price Performance
Insider Activity at Smithfield Foods
In other Smithfield Foods news, insider Tennille J. Checkovich bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. This represents a 20.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Shane Smith bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,000. The trade was a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,000 over the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Smithfield Foods
Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.
