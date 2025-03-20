JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) to Neutral

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2025

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTOGet Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZTO. HSBC downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.13. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 20.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8,172.7% in the third quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,003,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,385,000 after buying an additional 2,966,708 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter worth $29,350,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 831.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,359 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,669,000 after purchasing an additional 820,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 6,617,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,364,000 after purchasing an additional 633,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.