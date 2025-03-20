JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) to Neutral

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZTO. HSBC downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.13. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 20.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8,172.7% in the third quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,003,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,385,000 after buying an additional 2,966,708 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter worth $29,350,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 831.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,359 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,669,000 after purchasing an additional 820,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 6,617,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,364,000 after purchasing an additional 633,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

