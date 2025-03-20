Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TRVI stock opened at $6.81 on Thursday. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRVI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trevi Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Insider Transactions at Trevi Therapeutics

In other news, insider Farrell Simon sold 81,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $548,862.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,075. The trade was a 51.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

