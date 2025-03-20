Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of AM FY2025 Earnings

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Antero Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th.

Shares of AM stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 2.33. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

