Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Announces Earnings Results

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 1.07%.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 4.4 %

BBGI opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

