Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -2.000–1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Titan Machinery also updated its FY26 guidance to ($2.00)-($1.25) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.28. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $27.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $2.75. The company had revenue of $759.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.55 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

