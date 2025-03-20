Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -2.000–1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Titan Machinery also updated its FY26 guidance to ($2.00)-($1.25) EPS.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $2.75. The company had revenue of $759.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.55 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
