Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,016,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,161 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $28,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 157.21%. The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

