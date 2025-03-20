Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,980,000 Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIRU)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIRU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,038,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,918,000.

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCIRU opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.24. Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, involving one or more businesses or assets, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

