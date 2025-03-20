Fiduciary Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $568.01 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $496.30 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $546.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $594.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $588.91.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
