Fiduciary Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,705,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,806,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 347,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,053,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,560,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $76.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $62.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.16. The company has a market capitalization of $236.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

