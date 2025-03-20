MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $69,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,065.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,984.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,970.03. The firm has a market cap of $104.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,324.99 and a 1-year high of $2,374.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,402.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.