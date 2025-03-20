AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.37 and last traded at $26.79. Approximately 2,709,671 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 11,872,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.98.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $614,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,258.44. This trade represents a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 97.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth $6,911,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

