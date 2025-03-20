Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL) Short Interest Update

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 203,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 32,689 shares during the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 473.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period.

Get Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF alerts:

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QVAL opened at $43.33 on Thursday. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.23 and a twelve month high of $47.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.26. The company has a market cap of $367.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th.

(Get Free Report)

The Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.