Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CHTR shares. StockNews.com raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.39.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $353.02 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $415.27. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.77.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.