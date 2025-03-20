Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $118.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.53. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $123.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

