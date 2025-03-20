Investment House LLC Sells 11,970 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Investment House LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,970 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 111,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd now owns 32,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $173.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.91 and a 200 day moving average of $191.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $125.78 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.68%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.