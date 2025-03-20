Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 352 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $97.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $130.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.78.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

