Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEHC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.08. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. Equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

