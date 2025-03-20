Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Sells 38,461 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $4,869,162.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,770,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,100,230.40. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.32, for a total value of $18,498,523.20.

On Friday, February 14th, Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Brian Chesky sold 190,301 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $26,739,193.51.

On Monday, February 3rd, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $4,994,930.07.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $5,122,620.59.

On Monday, January 6th, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $5,223,773.02.

On Monday, December 23rd, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $5,137,620.38.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $126.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,985 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $433,374,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,475 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 512.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,080,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,985,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.15.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

