TAP Consulting LLC Reduces Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,684,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Nordson in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Nordson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,415,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN opened at $208.57 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $196.83 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.40 and its 200 day moving average is $234.38.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.40 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. Research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 target price (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised Nordson from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.20.

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,286.13. This trade represents a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

