TAP Consulting LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFLO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,420,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,500,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,659,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,583,000 after buying an additional 42,885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,524,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 959,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,708,000 after purchasing an additional 59,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 948,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,189,000 after purchasing an additional 219,008 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VFLO opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.75. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $37.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

