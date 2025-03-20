TAP Consulting LLC Purchases 3,120 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF comprises about 1.1% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XLSR opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $56.30.

About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

