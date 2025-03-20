GS Investments Inc. Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,872,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 178,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 108,811 shares during the period. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 551,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ stock opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $24.15.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

