Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,332,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,146,000 after acquiring an additional 232,582 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,673 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 33,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM opened at $47.68 on Thursday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.