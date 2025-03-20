Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Holdings Decreased by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11,765.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,731,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,181,000 after buying an additional 1,716,566 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,579,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 885,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,964,000 after purchasing an additional 556,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,481.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,240,000 after purchasing an additional 421,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 673,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,145,000 after buying an additional 332,413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $73.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $62.53 and a 1-year high of $75.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.91.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

