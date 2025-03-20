TAP Consulting LLC Has $6.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 1.4% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 379.6% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $119.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $95.67 and a 1 year high of $127.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.52 and a 200-day moving average of $118.49.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.