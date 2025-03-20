Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

Sera Prognostics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SERA opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Sera Prognostics has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60. The company has a market cap of $139.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Benjamin Jackson sold 13,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $98,478.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,269.66. This represents a 9.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Phillips sold 12,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $77,721.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12.78. This trade represents a 99.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,877 shares of company stock worth $480,677. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

