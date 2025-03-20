Fintel (LON:FNTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Fintel (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 13.20 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Fintel had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 8.56%.
Fintel Price Performance
LON FNTL opened at GBX 258.40 ($3.36) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 268.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 276.06. Fintel has a 1 year low of GBX 240.90 ($3.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 329 ($4.28). The company has a market cap of £271.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.17.
Fintel Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a GBX 2.45 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.73%.
About Fintel
Fintel is a UK fintech and support services business, combining the award-winning intermediary business support services, and the leading research, ratings and fintech businesses.
Fintel provides technology, compliance and regulatory support to thousands of intermediary businesses, data and targeted distribution services to hundreds of product providers and empowers millions of consumers to make better informed financial decisions.
