OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Acquires 275 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,158,897,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,999 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Chubb by 41,494.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 812,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,566,000 after purchasing an additional 810,807 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Chubb by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,172,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,070,000 after purchasing an additional 389,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after purchasing an additional 388,746 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total transaction of $221,582.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,978.04. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,239 shares of company stock worth $14,956,786. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $296.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.16. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.