Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.41 and last traded at $26.01. Approximately 48,046,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 70,942,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.04.

Intel Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

