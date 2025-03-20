Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Issues Earnings Results

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 45.40 ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Phoenix Group had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%.

Phoenix Group Price Performance

Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 575 ($7.48) on Thursday. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 475 ($6.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 590 ($7.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 514.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 519.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Phoenix Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 27.35 ($0.36) per share. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $26.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -101.58%.

Insider Transactions at Phoenix Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Andrew Briggs sold 151,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 582 ($7.57), for a total transaction of £882,230.52 ($1,147,691.58). Insiders own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.46) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Phoenix Group

About Phoenix Group

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business with c. £300 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers.

We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 7,800 colleagues and offer a broad range of products to support people across all stages of the savings life cycle.

We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.