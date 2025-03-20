Veritas Upgrades TFI International (TSE:TFI) to “Strong-Buy”

Veritas upgraded shares of TFI International (TSE:TFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TFI. UBS Group cut shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Desjardins raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

