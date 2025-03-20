Nomura Securities Upgrades XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) to Strong-Buy

Nomura Securities upgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.80 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. China Renaissance raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.70 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.02.

Get XPeng alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XPEV

XPeng Stock Performance

XPEV stock opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86. XPeng has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $27.16.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.11 billion. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 53,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 407,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 74,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,596,000. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.