Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CMC Earnings

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

CMC has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Shares of CMC opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 64.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 41,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $4,475,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

