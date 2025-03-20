Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for RDY Q4 Earnings

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RDY. Nomura downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 17.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 461.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 447.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

